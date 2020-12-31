Firework sales up drastically this year

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firework stands nationwide are reaping the benefits of the shutdown. With limited options, many are choosing to celebrate New Year's Eve from home.

The pandemic restrictions made business owners like Matt Rabalais of Manchac Fireworks, anxious for the turnout of big holidays like Independence Day, but sales were surprisingly good.

“Sales this year due to COVID, we were really afraid that people weren't gonna come out that everyone was gonna stay inside and our sales weren’t gonna be good, and for July 4th they were great! People just wanted to get out of the house and just buy fireworks and do something rather than being cooped up inside,” said Rabalais.

Following the 4th of July, New Year's Eve is one of the biggest days of the year for firework stands. The goal at Manchac Fireworks is to sell out of everything before the end of the day.

“July 4th we didn’t have anything left over so that’s gonna be the goal for tonight is for everything to be gone,” said Rabalais.

As a reminder, fireworks are illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish, but they are permitted to be used outside city limits in Ascension.