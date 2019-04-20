Firetruck rolls over while responding to Livingston house fire

LIVINGSTON - A firetruck reportedly rolled over while responding to a house fire in Livingston late Friday night.

According to Livingston Parish Fire District 4, Fire District 7 was first called to the fire in the 26000 block of S. Satsuma Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

A firetruck reportedly crashed and rolled over on Perrilloux Road while responding to the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Fire District 4.

The fire was put under control but rekindled early this morning. Crews went back to the house to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire as everyone inside was able to get out safely.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.