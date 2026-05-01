Firehouse Subs offering free steak and cheese melt to very specific customers

BATON ROUGE — Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches next week, but only to customers with specific names.

On May 6, every Mike, Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele and Michaela in America can get a free steak and cheese melt from the sandwich chain.

"We're proud of this sub – the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll. Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there," said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. "Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off."

Customers must present a valid government-issued ID to redeem their free sandwich.