58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firehouse Subs offering free steak and cheese melt to very specific customers

3 hours 30 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 12:37 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches next week, but only to customers with specific names. 

On May 6, every Mike, Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele and Michaela in America can get a free steak and cheese melt from the sandwich chain. 

"We're proud of this sub – the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll. Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there," said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. "Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off."

Trending News

Customers must present a valid government-issued ID to redeem their free sandwich. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days