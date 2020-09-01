Firehouse BBQ's owner to attend Tuesday hearing for allegedly defying mask mandate

DENHAM SPRINGS - The outspoken owner of a small but popular Denham Springs restaurant will attend a Tuesday morning hearing for refusing to follow the state-issued mask mandate in her place of business.

Eunice Danielle Bunch, owner of Firehouse BBQ, claims her employees have medical issues that prevent them from being able to wear masks while working.

But a series of violations in regards to the mask order and other social distancing guidelines led to a required court appearance, virtually, on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m.

On July 31, the Louisiana Department of Health pulled Firehouse BBQ's food permit, stating that the restaurant did not have its tables spaced according to social distancing guidelines and that employees were not wearing face masks.

But the restaurant ignored the orders to shut down and continued to operate.

The Department of Health fired back by filing a contempt of court order.

So, Bunch’s lawyer, Jeff Wittenbrink, filed temporary restraining orders against Edwards, Dr. Jimmy Guidry, Dr. Courtney Phillips, and the Department of Health “from the further enforcement of the governor’s ‘mask order,’” which the filing claimed is “unconstitutional, illegal, vague, and unenforceable.”

Though the request for a permanent injunction was not granted, a Judge ruled that the state could not take further action against the restaurant before a hearing.

This is how Firehouse BBQ has remained in operation despite multiple violations and orders to close its doors.

Once the hearing begins at 9 a.m., WBRZ will provide updates on the proceedings.