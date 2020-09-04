Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters wrestle Thursday night blaze started by arsonist
BATON ROUGE - Late Thursday night, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in north Baton Rouge that was later discovered to be the work of an arsonist.
Fire fighters rushed to a home within the 5600 block of North Afton Parkway around 10 p.m. to find the home's front bedroom in flames.
A representative with the fire department said once firefighters made their way into the house, it became pretty clear that fires had been set in multiple locations within the home.
Officials worked quickly to snuff out the blaze, and thanks to their quick actions it was extinguished in less than 30 minutes with no reported injuries.
Anyone with information about this intentionally set fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
