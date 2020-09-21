Fire officials investigate cause of Monday morning blaze off McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, first repsonders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire just north of Evangeline Street and off McClelland Drive around 5 a.m.

Officials say the fire broke out in an unoccupied home within the 5700 block of Byron Avenue and report that upon arriving they found flames absolutely consuming the back of the residence.

In their report, firefighters state that "while processing the scene, the investigator noted the fire had consumed approximately one third of the rear of the home. The origin of the fire appears to be the exterior rear corner of the home. The home had an electric meter, water was in service, but had no gas meter. No witnesses have been located as of yet."

Thanks to the quick actions of first responders, the blaze didn't spread to neighboring houses or result in any injuries.

That said, the fire devastated the home, leaving owners with a $30,000 loss.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.