38°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters wrestle Monday morning blaze in Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a residence in Old South Baton Rouge, officials say.
Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to a reported fire within the 2600 block of Tennessee Street, shortly after 5 a.m.
The blaze did not result in any injuries, BRFD officials say.
At this time, WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for additional information regarding the extent of the fire.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Council on Aging to offer vaccinations to senior citizens
-
Amid talk of impeachment, La Congressional leaders back President Trump
-
As snow falls in Texas, cold temps also grip south Louisiana
-
Sunday Journal: Make it a safe & healthy 2021
-
Fans still cheer on Saints at local watch party with COVID restrictions...
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M