38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters wrestle Monday morning blaze in Old South Baton Rouge

2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 5:33 AM January 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a residence in Old South Baton Rouge, officials say.

Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to a reported fire within the 2600 block of Tennessee Street, shortly after 5 a.m.

The blaze did not result in any injuries, BRFD officials say. 

At this time, WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for additional information regarding the extent of the fire.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days