Firefighters wrestle Monday morning blaze in Old South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a residence in Old South Baton Rouge, officials say.

Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to a reported fire within the 2600 block of Tennessee Street, shortly after 5 a.m.

The blaze did not result in any injuries, BRFD officials say.

At this time, WBRZ is in the process of reaching out to authorities for additional information regarding the extent of the fire.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.