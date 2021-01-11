Tennessee Street house fire results in $50,000 loss, officials say

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge, officials say.

Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to a reported fire within the 2600 block of Tennessee Street, shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the rear of the home on fire. Officials described it as "about 30% involved in flames." As the home still had power, authorities say Entergy was called out to disconnect the power.

The blaze did not result in any injuries, but caused about $50,000 in damages BRFD officials say.

They add that the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at this time.