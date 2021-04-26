Firefighters wrestle massive Sunday night blaze on North Flannery Road

BATON ROUGE - A building along South Choctaw Drive's industrial area became the site of a massive fire on Sunday night, officials say.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the structure, located at 2323 North Flannery Road, around 10 p.m. and found fire coming from the roof of the building.

In their report, firefighters note that, "The fire was so large in nature that an Aerial Ladder was set up to help extinguish the blaze."

After wrestling with the flames for over an hour, first responders were finally able to tame the fire.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $125,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed and remains under investigation.