Firefighters wrestle Friday morning house fire off Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Before sunrise on Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire off Choctaw Drive.

The fire occurred within the 2500 block of Bartlett Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. and was under control by 5 a.m.

At this time, officials have not revealed the cause of the fire or whether or not it resulted in any injuries.

Officials are expected to provide this information later Friday morning.