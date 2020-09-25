67°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters wrestle Friday morning house fire off Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Before sunrise on Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire off Choctaw Drive.
The fire occurred within the 2500 block of Bartlett Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. and was under control by 5 a.m.
At this time, officials have not revealed the cause of the fire or whether or not it resulted in any injuries.
Officials are expected to provide this information later Friday morning.
