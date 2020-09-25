67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters wrestle Friday morning house fire off Choctaw Drive

1 hour 45 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 September 25, 2020 5:20 AM September 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Before sunrise on Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a house fire off Choctaw Drive.

The fire occurred within the 2500 block of Bartlett Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. and was under control by 5 a.m.

At this time, officials have not revealed the cause of the fire or whether or not it resulted in any injuries.  

Officials are expected to provide this information later Friday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days