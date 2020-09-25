Firefighters: Choctaw Drive home withstands $10k damages after its porch goes up in flames

BATON ROUGE - Before sunrise on Friday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a blaze that caused $10,000 in damages to a home off Choctaw Drive.

The fire occurred within the 2800 block of Bartlett Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. When first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene they found the home's front porch in flames.

Working quickly, they extinguished the blaze in less than fifteen minutes, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the porch's exterior wall and awning.

Firefighters say the home had been under renovation due to a tree falling on it in June, and no one was living in it at the time of the fire.

Thanks to the cautious yet swift actions of first responders, no injuries were reported during the incident.