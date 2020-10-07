Firefighters wrestle early morning house fire just south of Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to an early morning blaze that broke out at a home just south of Evangeline Street Wednesday morning.

The house fire occurred within the 4500 block of Clayton Drive shortly before 5 a.m. and officials say when they arrived they found flames coming from the rear of the home.

They worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, subduing it before it could spread to other homes.

Officials also asked Entergy to shut off utilities to the home due to the amount and type of fire damage it sustained.

At this time the cause of the fire remains unknown, officials say.

The blaze did not result in any injuries.