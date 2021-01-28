41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters wrestle massive blaze near Plank Road and Weller Avenue

26 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, January 28 2021 Jan 28, 2021 January 28, 2021 4:29 AM January 28, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- First responders are battling a massive blaze in north Baton Rouge early Thursday (Jan. 28) morning.

The fire broke out at a building within the 4000 block of Plank Road, near Weller Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

As of 4:45 a.m., officials are still on the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

The incident is causing area traffic congestion, so drivers may want to avoid this intersection if at all possible.

At this time, officials have yet to report the cause of the fire and whether or not it has resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days