Firefighters wrestle early morning blaze in Stevendale neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday (Jan. 7) morning, a fire broke out in a residential area off Florida Boulevard, near Ponderosa Drive.

First responders with two local fire departments, Eastside Fire and St. George, were dispatched to an unoccupied home in the 14300 block of Lilac Street shortly before 5:15 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured during the blaze and add that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.