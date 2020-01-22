33°
Firefighters wrestle blaze on North Acadian Thruway West

1 hour 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 5:48 AM January 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire on North Acadian Thruway West, early Wednesday morning, around 4:45 a.m.

First responders arrived to find flames coming from the structure's attic.

Hoping to prevent the flames from spreading to the roof, firefighters called in an aerial truck for additional assistance. 

Nearby streets were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and after about an hour, the blaze was under control.

  

Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries, and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. 

