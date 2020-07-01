89°
Firefighters wrestle blaze at Scenic Highway recycling center Wednesday morning

Wednesday, July 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a blaze on Scenic Highway around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to find flames coming from an area within EMR Southern Recycling center.

They worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.

Curte Monte of the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WBRZ the blaze started around 7:48 a.m in a scrap metal yard after some of the scraps caught fire.

Once the fire was contained, firefighters began moving scrap around to ensure all hot spots had been eliminated.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

The fire department says it expects the roadway to reopen before noon.

