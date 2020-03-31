Blaze at Harding Boulevard storage facility results in area traffic delays

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, first responders were dispatched to a blaze that broke out at a Harding Boulevard storage facility.

Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 7 a.m., battling a fire at 4445 Harding, not far from the where the Boulevard intersects with Plank Road.

The incident has resulted in heavy traffic delays along Harding and Plank.

At this time it is unknown what may have started the blaze, but officials say it has not resulted in any injuries.