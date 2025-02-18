58°
Firefighters working vehicle fire on I-10 westbound between Highland Road and Siegen Lane

1 hour 28 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 4:55 PM February 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a vehicle fire on I-10 westbound between Highland Road and Siegen Lane.

Images from the scene show officials putting out a vehicle fire off the road. The two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West and congestion is approaching Buff Road.

