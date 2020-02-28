Firefighters working to extinguish blaze at Angola prison

ANGOLA, La- A fire has been burning at Angola State Prison for about two hours.

The fire was first reported at 5:35 p.m. and continues to burn in a maintenance shop at the prison.

The maintenance shop on fire houses the departments that work on plumbing and electrical systems, provide pest control and do carpentry, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

Responders have not been able to say which parts of the shop are affected.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office went to the prison to investigate the cause of the fire.



No inmates or staff had to be moved from their usual locations, Pastorick said.

The fire was under control at 7:17 p.m., but firefighters remained on scene, watching hotspots to prevent the fire from starting again, spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

He also says that as of now, there is no reason to suspect foul play and the fire did not affect the prison's operation. No one was hurt.

The prison's volunteer firefighter team and the St. Francisville Fire Department worked to put the fire out.

The volunteer fire team is made up of some employees who live on the prison grounds and get specialized training in firefighting.