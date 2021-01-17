52°
Firefighters work almost 5 hours to put out massive flames at the old Brusly golf course
BRUSLY - Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive fire at an old golf course in Brusly Sunday.
Brusly Fire Department and multiple agencies responded to the 5000 block of Choctaw Rod where the West Side Golf Club used to be around 3 p.m.
According to Chief Tim Crockett, the wind changed directions causing the fire to spread rapidly. Fire crews worked successfully by preventing the flames from reaching about a dozen homes.
Brusly Fire, West Baton Rouge Parish Fire, Port Allen Fire, and Lobdell Fire Subdistricts all assisted.
Dozers were brought in to move dirt in order to contain the blaze.
