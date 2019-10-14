66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters work two arson cases overnight; Second fire at one address this weekend

Sunday, October 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - Fire fighters dealt with two arsons overnight, one burned what was left of a duplex on the fringe of downtown.

Early Sunday morning, firefighters were once again called back to a S. 10th Street building for a fire.  The building, a duplex, was previously set ablaze Friday.  The fire then sent smoke billowing over the interstate, briefly hampering the Friday evening rush.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, someone set the rubble on fire again.  

"The extent of the damages from the previous fire left [the building] a total loss in value. The fire that took place this morning burned what was left," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Sunday.

The S. 10th fire was the second overnight.

Just before midnight, someone set a vacant house on fire in the 2600 block of Canonicus.  Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames; The building was destroyed.

