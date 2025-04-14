Firefighters work to put out fires along railroad tracks on Nicholson Drive; roadway re-opened

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters are working to put out multiple small brush fires along the railroad tracks on Nicholson Drive.

As a result of the fires, deputies shut down Nicholson for multiple hours; the road has since re-opened.. A spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department said the railroad was also closed.

"Please use caution when utilizing anything that produces heat. Dispose of cigarettes in appropriate containers and avoid driving over dry grass or shrubs," a spokesperson said.

Officials added that conditions are particularly arid right now and that people should take caution when lighting fires or doing things that could cause flames.

Firefighters from St. Gabriel, Baton Rouge and Prairieville also responded.