Firefighters work quickly to extinguish early morning house fire on Kentucky Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Kentucky Street early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at a vacant home situated within the 1800 block of Kentucky Street.

When first responders arrived at the home they saw smoke coming from its roof. Upon further investigation, flames were also discovered in a water heater closet on the back patio.

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the blaze from spreading and were able to extinguish the fire by 3:18 a.m.

Officials say the cause of this fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation; at this time, they do not believe foul play was a factor.

The blaze did not result in any injuries, but caused $5,000 in damages.