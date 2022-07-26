Firefighters treated for heat-related issues after fire

BATON ROUGE - Several St. George firefighters were treated for heat-related issues following an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Gardere Lane Friday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department was called to a reported attic fire in an apartment building there around 1:50 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the roof of the complex.

Crews located the fire and extinguished it after it damaged second floor apartments, while first floor apartments sustained water and smoke damage totaling $65,000.

The St. George Fire Department was assisted by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and EMS. 4 of 35 firefighters were treated for muscle cramps and overheating.

Earlier this summer, News 2 reported that during the hot summer months, more firefighters are often dispatched to scenes so crews can work in shifts to avoid overheating.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.