Firefighters: Thursday morning house fire off Highland Road, suspected work of arsonist

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department sent first responders to a house fire on West Johnson Street, which is just off Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene around 5 a.m., and found that the vacant home was absolutely engulfed in flames.

They worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes and had the blaze under control in less than a half-hour.

The home was considered a total loss, amounting to $40,000 in damages.

The dangerous incident did not result in any injuries, and investigators say they suspect the fire was caused by an arsonist.