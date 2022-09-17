83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters spots smoke from a distance at a vacant house, turns out to be an arson case

47 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, September 17 2022 Sep 17, 2022 September 17, 2022 9:40 AM September 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating an arson case after spotting smoke from a distance coming from a vacant house on Kentucky Street.

Officials say firefighters were doing an equipment check outside the station when they noticed smoke coming from down the street. Crews then discovered a vacant house with fire coming from the roof. Dispatchers were informed and started working on putting the fire out. 

The house was considered a total loss but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Trending News

This investigation is on-going.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days