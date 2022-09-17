Firefighters spots smoke from a distance at a vacant house, turns out to be an arson case

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating an arson case after spotting smoke from a distance coming from a vacant house on Kentucky Street.

Officials say firefighters were doing an equipment check outside the station when they noticed smoke coming from down the street. Crews then discovered a vacant house with fire coming from the roof. Dispatchers were informed and started working on putting the fire out.

The house was considered a total loss but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

This investigation is on-going.