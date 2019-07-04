75°
Firefighters say arson caused Topeka Street fire
BATON ROUGE – Fire investigators believe arson is the cause of a vacant house fire in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at 1:51 p.m. at 3535 Topeka Street. Spokesperson Curt Monte said firefighters were able to get the fire under control just 16 minutes after getting to the scene.
No one was injured but Monte said the fire caused $50,000 in damages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BRFD fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
