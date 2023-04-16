70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters save dog from burning home Sunday

3 hours 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 1:42 PM April 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a dog from a house fire between Government Street and North Boulevard on Sunday. 

Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to the home along East Drive around noon to find smoke coming out of the front room. 

The fire department says no one was home when the fire started, but crews worked to rescue a dog. 

Trending News

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment after a minor injury. The Red Cross will be helping two displaced residents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days