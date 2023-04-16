70°
Firefighters save dog from burning home Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a dog from a house fire between Government Street and North Boulevard on Sunday.
Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to the home along East Drive around noon to find smoke coming out of the front room.
The fire department says no one was home when the fire started, but crews worked to rescue a dog.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment after a minor injury. The Red Cross will be helping two displaced residents.
