Firefighters return to vacant Anna Street house after it catches fire one day after initial blaze

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters were called Wednesday to an abandoned Anna Street house that caught fire around after previously catching fire early Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

Officials said the cause of Wednesday's fire was not initially known, but investigators were on their way to the scene.

On Tuesday, the house off Plank Road caught fire around 2 a.m. and was deemed a total loss by the time it was contained at 2:30 a.m. The cause of this fire was also under investigation.