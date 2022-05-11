88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters responding to large house fire near Government Street

BATON ROUGE - A home just off Government Street was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was first spotted around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Wisteria Street and S. 17th Street. Video showed the entire home in flames. 

There is no word on juries at this time. 

