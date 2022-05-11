88°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters responding to large house fire near Government Street
BATON ROUGE - A home just off Government Street was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was first spotted around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Wisteria Street and S. 17th Street. Video showed the entire home in flames.
There is no word on juries at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters responding to large house fire near Government Street
-
Mayfair parents outraged after teacher receive "reassignment" notice
-
Baton Rouge soldier, killed in Korean War, identified 70 years later
-
Maid-for-hire cleans out wallets, leaves customers with a mess
-
Hundreds honor memory of fallen Deputy Nick Tullier at funeral Tuesday