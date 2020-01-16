Firefighters responding to house fire on Coliseum Ave.

BATON ROUGE - The Eastside Fire Department responding to a house fire on Coliseum Ave.

Fire crews arrived at 16632 Coliseum Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the building. There is damage to the roof. BRFD assisted in controlling the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time.