62°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters responding to house fire on Coliseum Ave.
BATON ROUGE - The Eastside Fire Department responding to a house fire on Coliseum Ave.
Fire crews arrived at 16632 Coliseum Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the building. There is damage to the roof. BRFD assisted in controlling the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Details are limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
National Championship trophy makes surprise visit to OLOL Children's Hospital
-
Steve Gleason speech at Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony
-
The upcoming search for a new Superintendent of Education
-
LSU Athletics investigates Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Hundreds of LSU fans turnout for photos with championship trophy