Firefighters responding to house fire on Coliseum Ave.

2 hours 2 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 7:53 PM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Eastside Fire Department responding to a house fire on Coliseum Ave.

A witness captured the fire on her cell phone just as firefighters arrived. 

Fire crews arrived at 16632 Coliseum Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke shooting from the building. There is damage to the roof. BRFD assisted in controlling the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Details are limited at this time.

 

