Firefighters responding to house fire near Plank Rd.

1 hour 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2020 May 2, 2020 May 02, 2020 9:30 PM May 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are working to put out a house fire on Ontario Street.

Around 9:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a house in flames in the 3100 block of Ontario Street near Plank Rd.

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story. 

