Firefighters responding to house fire near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are working to put out a house fire on Ontario Street.
Around 9:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a house in flames in the 3100 block of Ontario Street near Plank Rd.
Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story.
