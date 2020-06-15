75°
Firefighters responding to house fire near I-10

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to a Sunday night house fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters are trying to put out a house fire in the 1600 block of Braddock Street near the I-10 East ramp.

Witnesses say that they can see heavy smoke coming from the property. 

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

