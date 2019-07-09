Firefighters responding to grass fires reported along I-10

ASCENSION PARISH - Fire officials say multiple grass fires were reported Tuesday morning.

The fires started before 11:30 a.m. in Ascension Parish. Officials told WBRZ the fires were reported from Sorrento to Highway 30 along I-10.

Slow traffic has been reported in the area.

Slow traffic I-10 W in Gonzales at Hwy 30 pic.twitter.com/uU7uXmljdT — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 9, 2019

Firefighters are still on the scene of the fires.