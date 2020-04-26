66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shed fire on Sorrel Ave. spreads to neighboring building

3 hours 30 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 April 25, 2020 9:39 PM April 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a shed fire believed to be caused by arson. 

Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Sorrel Ave near Chippewa St. 

Firefighters responded to the same location one hour ago to find a small trash fire.

When officials returned to the scene they found a shed engulfed in flames. According to a report, the blaze extended to an adjacent building causing $500 worth of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The owner of the shed is unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days