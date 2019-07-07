81°
Firefighters investigating house fire on Sheldon Drive near Greenwell Springs Road

Sunday, July 07 2019
By: Blake Fugler

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2776 Sheldon Drive off of Choctaw Drive.

The fire appeared to be under control at around 2:00 p.m.

Reports indicate that there are no injuries.

This is a breaking story and updates will follow as new details emerge.

