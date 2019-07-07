81°
Firefighters investigating house fire on Sheldon Drive near Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2776 Sheldon Drive off of Choctaw Drive.
#UPDATE: The fire appears to be mostly under control. I’m being told by a neighbor that no one was in the house when the fire started. Still waiting on information from authorities to ensure no one was hurt. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lhj4vIoj6o— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 7, 2019
The fire appeared to be under control at around 2:00 p.m.
Reports indicate that there are no injuries.
This is a breaking story and updates will follow as new details emerge.
