Firefighters responding to grass fires reported along I-10

10 minutes ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 11:41 AM July 09, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Fire officials say multiple grass fires were reported Tuesday morning.

The fires started before 11:30 a.m. in Ascension Parish. Officials told WBRZ the fires were reported from Sorrento to Highway 30 along I-10.

Slow traffic has been reported in the area.

 

Firefighters are still on the scene of the fires.

