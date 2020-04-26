69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters responded to house fire near Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Sunday, April 26 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a house engulfed in flames in the 1600 block of Bellfort Drive near Sherwood Forest Blvd. 

No injures have been reported at this time.

At this time, details are limited and this article will be updated as officials provide more information.  

