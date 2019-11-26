Firefighters respond to working house fire on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Seneca Street Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Seneca Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no injuries have been reported and that no one was inside the house when the fire started.

No further information is available at this time.