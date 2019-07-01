82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to Sunday fire at business complex on Airline Highway

Sunday, June 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ news

BATON ROUGE - Saint George firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tint Pros at 11534 Airline Highway across from Parkview Baptist Church at 11:29 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered dense, black smoke venting from the roof of the building, which contains multiple businesses. 

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 12:02 p.m. with no injuries.

Investigators were unable to immediately determine the cause of the fire, but the case is ongoing.

