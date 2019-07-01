82°
Firefighters respond to Sunday fire at business complex on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Saint George firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tint Pros at 11534 Airline Highway across from Parkview Baptist Church at 11:29 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered dense, black smoke venting from the roof of the building, which contains multiple businesses.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 12:02 p.m. with no injuries.
Investigators were unable to immediately determine the cause of the fire, but the case is ongoing.
