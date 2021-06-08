79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters respond to small fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe

52 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, June 08 2021 Jun 8, 2021 June 08, 2021 9:26 PM June 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: Another Broken Egg

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a reported fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

The initial call came from the alarm system company, as well as being reported by witnesses who saw heavy smoke coming from the building. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was inside the building. 

Firefighters responded quickly, forcing entry into the closed restaurant and located the fire under a vent hood in the kitchen area. By 8:12 p.m., the fire was declared under control. The fire did not spread to any neighboring businesses inside the strip mall. 

Trending News

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days