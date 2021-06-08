Firefighters respond to small fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe

Photo: Another Broken Egg

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a reported fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The initial call came from the alarm system company, as well as being reported by witnesses who saw heavy smoke coming from the building. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was inside the building.

Firefighters responded quickly, forcing entry into the closed restaurant and located the fire under a vent hood in the kitchen area. By 8:12 p.m., the fire was declared under control. The fire did not spread to any neighboring businesses inside the strip mall.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.