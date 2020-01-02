68°
Firefighters respond to reports of an early morning fire at Celtic Studios
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were seen responding to an apparent fire at 10000 Celtic Drive, in a building where Restore Louisiana conducts business.
Around 7:30 a.m., St. George Firefighters were spotted on top of the building's roof, appearing to assess the situation.
Though information related to the incident is currently limited, it will be provided as officials continue to respond to and assess the situation.
