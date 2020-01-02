68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters respond to reports of an early morning fire at Celtic Studios

28 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 7:31 AM January 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
St. George Fire Dept. responds to a reported early morning fire at Celtic Studios, Jan. 2.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were seen responding to an apparent fire at 10000 Celtic Drive, in a building where Restore Louisiana conducts business. 

Around 7:30 a.m., St. George Firefighters were spotted on top of the building's roof, appearing to assess the situation.

Though information related to the incident is currently limited, it will be provided as officials continue to respond to and assess the situation.  

