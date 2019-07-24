85°
Firefighters respond to reported fire at Popeyes on Highland Road

3 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported fire at a Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road.

The blaze was reported before 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot, next to Starbucks.

A neighboring business tells WBRZ no smoke appears to be coming from the building, but the fire department is on scene.

No injuries were reported.

