Firefighters respond to reported fire at Popeyes on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported fire at a Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road.

The blaze was reported before 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot, next to Starbucks.

A neighboring business tells WBRZ no smoke appears to be coming from the building, but the fire department is on scene.

No injuries were reported.