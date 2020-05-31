Firefighters respond to overnight house fire on Bay St.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire on the 1800 block of Bay St. shortly after midnight Sunday.

According to officials, the fire was caused by combustibles placed to close to a barbecue pit. When fire crews arrived on scene, the fire had gone up the exterior wall of the house and into the attic above the kitchen.

Occupants o the house knocked over the barbecue pit that fill into a gas can causing the fire to spread to other combustibles near the house.

No one was injured in the fire.