Firefighters respond to Main Street fire; 2OYS has extensively covered the property owner

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday afternoon, fire crews put out a fire on Main Street at an adult care facility. The property belongs to Collis Temple Jr., a property owner covered extensively by 2OYS's Brittany Weiss.

The fire took place at Maxima Industries, an adult day center for people with developmental delays. Temple said Maxima Industries differs from the Harmony Center, where Temple is the CEO.

"This is a day program, Harmony Center is a facility where we house people. This facility is where people come to day activities services," Temple said.

2OYS previously reported on multiple properties owned by Temple, including a blind man living in a home without running water on East Boulevard While responding to Tuesday's fire, WBRZ asked Temple for an update on those properties.

"We put new roofs on them, on all three properties, we put new roofs on them, they're in the process of being remodeled," Temple said.

This is the second reported fire at a Temple property this year. A home on Longfellow Drive caught fire in Jan. It was later ruled arson. After a series of 2OYS reports, the home was torn down in April.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the building on Main Street was occupied when the fire started.

"The few guys that were left, were in the process of being picked up and taken home, so nobody was in the building," Temple said.

Michael Sanders witnessed the fire and called 911.

"We noticed that smoke was coming out of the roof area," Sanders said. "There was smoke everywhere, fire was everywhere within the building, no way to get inside."

BRFD said firefighters arrived to the property to find flames coming from a storage shed. Some residents worried the fire could spread to the neighboring school Sacred Heart.

"I could see the flames as I was turning onto Government. I said something is on fire, and I hope it's not the school," Stella Spears, a caretaker, said.

The fire department said no one was injured. Just after 6:00 p.m., fire crews began packing their gear up, and investigators started their work to determine a cause. At the time of this article, no cause has been determined.