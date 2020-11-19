46°
Firefighters respond to house fire on North 38th Street

3 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 November 01, 2017 3:41 PM November 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a pot was left on the stove at a home on N. 38th Street.

Two people were home and made it out of the house without injuries.

The damages to the house was said to be a total loss. Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

