Firefighters respond to house fire on North 38th Street

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a pot was left on the stove at a home on N. 38th Street.

Two people were home and made it out of the house without injuries.

The damages to the house was said to be a total loss. Red Cross has been called to assist the family.