46°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to house fire on North 38th Street
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a pot was left on the stove at a home on N. 38th Street.
Two people were home and made it out of the house without injuries.
The damages to the house was said to be a total loss. Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
BRPD budget, including officer pay raises, goes before Metro Council
-
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
Krewe of Endymion hoping parades can roll on a later date after...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.