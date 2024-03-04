Firefighters respond to house fire on North 30th Street

68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, March 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters were called to a house fire on North 30th Street early Monday morning.

Five people were safely removed from the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

