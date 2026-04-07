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Firefighters respond to house fire along King Bradford Drive

2 hours 37 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 1:34 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire along King Bradford Drive on Tuesday afternoon.  

Firefighters got the blaze under control around 2 p.m., SGFD said. 

Officials said no one was hurt. 

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SGFD investigators are working to learn what caused the fire. 

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