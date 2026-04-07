77°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to house fire along King Bradford Drive
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire along King Bradford Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters got the blaze under control around 2 p.m., SGFD said.
Officials said no one was hurt.
Trending News
SGFD investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit the Mall of Louisiana
-
Pair arrested, allegedly cashed fraudulent checks in Morgan City
-
WATCH: BRFD investigating early morning fire at vacant Convention Street home as...
-
Trump warns a 'whole civilization' could die but adds Iran still has...
-
Coroner's office: Three people dead after car crashes into pole along River...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the...
-
LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships
-
Southern football holds Spring Showcase, fights through weather delay